AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Graco worth $27,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $2,335,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 150.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 34.5% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Graco Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

