AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 132.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 143,815 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $25,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHRW

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,222.72. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,898,148.34. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.