AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 381.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833,082 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $19,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.