AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Agree Realty worth $21,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 359,605 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.84 per share, with a total value of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. This represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.15 per share, with a total value of $296,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 633,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,675,279. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $555,926. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADC

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 182.74%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.