AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 277,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

