AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alcoa $AA

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 370.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,311 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Alcoa worth $22,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

