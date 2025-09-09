AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of BorgWarner worth $23,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,429,000 after acquiring an additional 284,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in BorgWarner by 36.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,935 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,664,000 after acquiring an additional 267,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,716,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,439,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,001 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 229,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,276,120. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,359.45. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

