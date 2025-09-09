AQR Capital Management LLC Has $24.92 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $24,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,559,001,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AMETEK by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,352,000 after acquiring an additional 154,682 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,979,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMETEK by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Melius cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.45.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $188.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.