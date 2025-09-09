AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,490 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $26,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.97. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $140.15.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

