AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 548.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537,356 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $19,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,187.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 63,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares in the company, valued at $24,162,032.04. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

