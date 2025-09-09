Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Holdings Lifted by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,838 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.14% of Annaly Capital Management worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.5% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 59,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 105.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

