Amundi Cuts Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.21% of Chemed worth $19,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 8.4% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.25.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:CHE opened at $464.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Corporation has a 52-week low of $408.42 and a 52-week high of $623.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.44.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.