Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 397 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $32,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MLM stock opened at $626.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $589.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

