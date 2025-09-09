Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 119,207 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of NetApp worth $42,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 221,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,483,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at NetApp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,208,812.90. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,280.90. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,921,775. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

