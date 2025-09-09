Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $34,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. This trade represents a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.3%

DRI opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average is $205.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.98 and a 52-week high of $228.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.