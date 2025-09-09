Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $31.34 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $31,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Biogen by 74.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.11. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $204.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Biogen from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.65.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

