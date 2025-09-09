Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $40,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $151.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.71 and a 1-year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.