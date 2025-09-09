Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,810.32. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

View Our Latest Report on CMS

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.