Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in NetApp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,179,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $183,209,000 after purchasing an additional 230,793 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 28,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 19.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NetApp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,208,812.90. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,280.90. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,921,775 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.