Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BanColombia S.A. $CIB

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BanColombia were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BanColombia by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BanColombia by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BanColombia by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BanColombia during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BanColombia by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get BanColombia alerts:

BanColombia Price Performance

Shares of CIB stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. BanColombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BanColombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. BanColombia had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BanColombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of BanColombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of BanColombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BanColombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BanColombia

BanColombia Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BanColombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BanColombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.