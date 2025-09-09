Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,673 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 31.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 186,981 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 600.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,157,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after acquiring an additional 57,789 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays set a $128.00 price target on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,505 over the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:VRT opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $106.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.