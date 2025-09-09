Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 485.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20,400.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 34,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.1% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $198.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

