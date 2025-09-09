54,760 Shares in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,236,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Interparfums at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Interparfums by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Interparfums by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interparfums by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Interparfums by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Interparfums by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $53,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $207,638. This represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $113.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.12. Interparfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.65 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $333.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

