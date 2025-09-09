456,418 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 456,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 59,829 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 959,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 53,628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 22,834 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,714,000 after buying an additional 140,708 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Macquarie upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 113.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Services Group news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $283,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,932. The trade was a 39.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

