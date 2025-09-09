14,584 Shares in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $313.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.36. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

