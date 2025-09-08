Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Up 27.3% – Here’s What Happened

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 27.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 440,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 108,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Wealth Minerals Trading Up 27.3%
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 15.96.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wealth Minerals
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.