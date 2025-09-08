Vident Advisory LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its position in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 576.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $26.58 on Monday. World Kinect Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.40.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

