Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading 22.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 2,115,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 310,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Tudor Gold Trading Up 22.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.19 million, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.72.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

