Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 364.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Super Group (SGHC) were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 65,168 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGHC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Up 6.0%

SGHC opened at $12.64 on Monday. Super Group has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

