Royal Bank of Canada Sells 15,097 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $28,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $167.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $224.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.16.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus lowered Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

