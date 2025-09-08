Royal Bank of Canada Has $24.94 Million Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pentair were worth $24,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pentair by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $110.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.80.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.Pentair’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

