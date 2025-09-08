Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 197,546 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $28,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

NYSE CNP opened at $37.78 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

