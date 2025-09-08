Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Up 25.7% – Still a Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) shares were up 25.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 2,304,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 536,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Rackla Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$121.09 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of -0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackla Metals

In other Rackla Metals news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox acquired 1,400,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$406,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,025,667 shares of company stock worth $762,443. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

