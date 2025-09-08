Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading 25.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) shot up 25.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88. 2,304,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 536,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Rackla Metals Trading Up 25.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.09 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackla Metals

In related news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$320,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,025,667 shares of company stock worth $762,443. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

