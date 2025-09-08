Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Up 25.7% – What’s Next?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 2,304,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 536,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Rackla Metals Trading Up 25.7%

The company has a market capitalization of C$121.09 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,025,667 shares of company stock valued at $762,443. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

