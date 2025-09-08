Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Up 25.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) traded up 25.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88. 2,304,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 536,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$121.09 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Rackla Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rackla Metals

In other Rackla Metals news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$320,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,025,667 shares of company stock worth $762,443. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.