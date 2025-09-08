Quarry LP Makes New Investment in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Quarry LP bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 264,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 35,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $20.47 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.41.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 342,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. The trade was a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.