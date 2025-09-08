Quarry LP Has $29,000 Position in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 296.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Braze were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,644,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth $50,988,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth $35,393,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,542,000 after buying an additional 447,746 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRZE opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The firm had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $60,803.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,164.20. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 24,325 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $630,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 721,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,714,257.36. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,998 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.85.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

