Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Nordson were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nordson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $225.03 on Monday. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day moving average of $207.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.04 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

