MAI Capital Management Invests $37,000 in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

