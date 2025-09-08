MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 779,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,111,000 after buying an additional 154,152 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in nVent Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 119,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 716,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 46,918 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,670. This trade represents a 67.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $1,851,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,491.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $92.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

