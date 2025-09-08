MAI Capital Management Acquires 167 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $11,377,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

