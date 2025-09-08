Ieq Capital LLC Sells 29,307 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,307 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $67.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,222.76. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

