Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GIII. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.The firm had revenue of $613.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.