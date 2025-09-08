CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,472 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.73% of CBIZ worth $30,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in CBIZ by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Rodney A. Young bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $124,860.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at $518,793.30. This trade represents a 31.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CBIZ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
