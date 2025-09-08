Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 467,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,347,000 after acquiring an additional 311,047 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $562,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $76.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4098 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

