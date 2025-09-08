Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 162,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 786,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$9.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

