Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Up 25% – What’s Next?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 162,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 786,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market cap of C$9.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
