Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Tigress Financial Analyst Says

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.35. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total transaction of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,137.64. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,024,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.