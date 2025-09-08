99,183 Shares in 89BIO $ETNB Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in 89BIO by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 89BIO by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 89BIO by 21.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 89BIO by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 60,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in 89BIO by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter.

89BIO Stock Performance

ETNB opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.27. 89BIO has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity at 89BIO

89BIO ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $115,280.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 309,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,191.28. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of 89BIO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About 89BIO

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

